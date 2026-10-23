The Vatican swap: Leo XIV is ditching German luxury for a Fiat pickup

When you think of high-profile state visits, bulletproof German sedans usually come to mind. Leave it to the Vatican, however, to embrace something a bit more down-to-earth: a humble South American midsize pickup truck.

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For his upcoming official visit to Uruguay from November 6 to 8, 2026, Pope Leo XIV will roll through Montevideo, Paysandú, and Florida in a custom-built Fiat Titano.

Currently undergoing its transformation in Montevideo at the hands of Nordex, Stellantis’ industrial partner in Uruguay, this rugged workhorse, which also recently kicked off local production in Córdoba, Argentina, is swapping utility for “heavenly hospitality”. According to Fiat’s official October 21 press release, local technicians are working overtime to ensure the truck meets full Vatican specifications.

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Because open-air crowd interaction is a non-negotiable perk of the job, the Titano’s bed is being turned into a floating open platform. The centerpiece? A plush swivel seat for the Pope, complete with height adjustment, complemented by two additional seats for security or entourage.

To ensure a stately entrance and exit, technicians are installing an electrically operated folding staircase at the rear. The aesthetic leans heavily into Vatican luxury: white leather upholstery for the seating and grab rails, anchored by plush red carpeting underfoot. Should the weather decide not to cooperate with the papal parade, a transparent weather-shield canopy stands ready to keep the rain off the pontiff’s vestments.

Fiat remains tight-lipped about the exact engine specs propelling this modified truck, but performance figures are secondary when your top speed consists of a slow crawl through thousands of cheering faithful.

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This isn’t Fiat’s first rodeo carrying the holy father. Back in July 2013, Pope Francis famously navigated the chaotic streets of Rio de Janeiro in a tiny Fiat Idea during World Youth Day, a vehicle now safely retired into Fiat’s historical collection complete with its papal battle scars. Even budget brand Dacia previously got in on the action with a modified Duster.

Leo XIV prepares to expand his South American itinerary into Argentina and Peru. With the Fiat Titano, even holy transport can appreciate a honest day’s work in a pickup bed.