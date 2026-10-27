1998 Fiat Multipla reimagined with a modern twist in new render

The 1998 Fiat Multipla returns in a new digital reinterpretation that preserves its tall body and distinctive two-tier front end. The project reimagines the recognizable MPV at a time when Fiat is once again exploring family-car needs following the debut of the Multiplay in Paris.

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New Fiat Multipla render brings back the iconic two-tier front end

The work comes from @twindragons_kr and @novus.somnium, who created both gray-blue and red versions. They also placed the red car alongside the original Multipla to make the design changes easier to compare.

Two round headlights crossed by horizontal elements dominate the lower part of the nose, while a row of small light points sits below the windshield. The designers therefore revive the first Multipla’s two-level front end while replacing its individual components with more modern graphics.

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Along the sides, the model name appears ahead of the doors, while flush handles blend into the bodywork. Larger wheels interrupt the otherwise smooth surfaces, which feature only subtle curves. The passenger compartment clearly dominates the short hood, preserving a tall roof and large glass areas much like the MPV that inspired the project.

Comments from Arnaud Belloni have also brought these ideas back into the discussion around future Fiat products. Speaking to Caradisiac at the Paris Motor Show, he noted that the shift toward SUVs had sacrificed some of the advantages once offered by MPVs, opening the door to bringing that practicality back into future family cars.

The Multipla’s history offers two examples of how Fiat approached the challenge of maximizing interior space. In 1956, the version derived from the 600 accommodated six people within a body measuring around three and a half meters long. Forty-two years later, the new interpretation of the same name adopted two rows of three seats while remaining under four meters in length.

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Fiat is once again exploring solutions for this type of use through the Multiplay, which debuted at the Paris Motor Show. The concept borrows elements from SUVs and pick-ups to expand the versatility of a family vehicle, but Fiat describes it as a study from which it may select individual ideas. Any production development remains undecided and would require at least two to three years.

This render takes a different route, keeping a much stronger visual connection with the 1998 Fiat Multipla.