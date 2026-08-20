Fiat Grande Panda wins praise from James May: “It does exactly what it needs to do”

The Fiat Grande Panda meets more than 90% of what people need from a modern car, at least according to James May, who gave the small hatchback a positive verdict after testing the 110-hp Hybrid version. His praise did not come from outright performance, but from how easily the car handles everyday driving without making simple tasks unnecessarily complicated.

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Fiat Grande Panda impresses James May with its simple and practical approach

May completed much of the test in heavy rain, where the hybrid system delivered power smoothly through the automatic transmission. Light steering also reduced the effort required in traffic and during low-speed maneuvers. The raised driving position provides excellent visibility, something May considers far more useful than sporty steering or suspension tuning in a car designed primarily for urban use.

The same philosophy carries into the cabin. Fiat keeps separate physical controls for the climate system, allowing drivers to adjust temperature and fan speed without navigating through infotainment menus. May also liked Fiat’s decision to change the temperature in full-degree increments, which he found more intuitive than the half-degree adjustments used by many other cars.

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The dashboard uses recycled materials and can feature Bambox, a trim material that contains bamboo fibers, but much of the Grande Panda’s personality comes from its boxy shape. Embossed lettering on the body and the lighting signature inspired by Fiat’s historic Lingotto factory reference the original Panda without directly copying its design.

The Grande Panda has grown considerably compared with its ancestor, while its shared Stellantis platform introduces a French connection that gave May something to joke about during the review. Even so, the basic formula remains centered on practicality, visibility and ease of use rather than unnecessary complexity.

May’s relationship with the Panda goes back much further than this test. He has owned several examples over the years and has often defended the model’s straightforward approach to transportation.

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Just a few weeks earlier, Jeremy Clarkson also tested the Grande Panda Hybrid for The Times and came away impressed by its price, styling and interior space. During his test, the car even managed to carry an entire film crew. Clarkson’s verdict also proved unusually positive by his standards, giving Fiat’s new small car approval from two former Top Gear presenters known for very different tastes.