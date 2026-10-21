New Fiat Multipla imagined with crossover styling and family-friendly practicality

A Fiat Multipla inspired by the Multiplay, but with a family-oriented body that gives up the pickup transformation, is the idea shown in these renders by Kleber Silva, also known as KDesign. He adapts the shapes of the concept unveiled in Paris to a vehicle with a look much closer to production.

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New Fiat Multipla render blends family practicality with crossover styling

Arnaud Belloni told Autocar that Fiat’s lineup lacks a vehicle able to meet the needs of families. The CEO is looking at a new interpretation of the MPV, enriched by SUV features, to recover space and practicality without simply repeating the past.

The Multiplay serves as a reference point for that direction, but turning it into a finished product would still require at least two or three years, even under an accelerated timeline. François Leboine, Fiat’s head of design, also pointed to the importance of public reaction and final pricing. Using components already available within Stellantis should help control costs while guiding the selection of the solutions worth keeping.

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Silva imagines his family car with a cabin that shows individual seats, light-colored upholstery and floor rails. A central aisle remains between the rear seats, alongside a front layout that includes a screen in the middle of the dashboard and physical buttons. The center console also includes cupholders.

On the outside, the roof runs almost flat above large windows that leave room for a light-colored rear pillar. The roof rails and mirror caps feature a silver finish, which also appears in the lower body inserts. Conventional door handles and two-tone wheels with geometric surfaces complete the profile.

The green paint contrasts with the black cladding that follows the angular wheel arches. At the front, small lighting modules flank a dark panel carrying the Fiat name above a bumper framed by C-shaped elements. The hood keeps a flat profile, echoing the layout of the original concept.

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At the rear, the design centers on a pixel-style light bar set into an almost vertical tailgate. A spoiler extends the roof over the rear glass, while the bumper protection repeats the black-and-silver combination.

The interior layout moves away from the two rows of three seats used by the Roberto Giolito-designed Multipla, which Fiat produced until 2010. That model had revived a name first used by the 1956 600 Multipla, a vehicle that arranged passengers and luggage inside a compact body.