Garage Italia stretches the Spiaggina: 17 extra centimeters for $90,000

Rear-seat legroom in a classic Fiat 500 is usually reserved for carry-on luggage or extremely forgiving pets. Garage Italia decided to tackle this spatial dilemma head-on by stretching its iconic electric Spiaggina by an extra 17 centimeters ( nearly 7 inches), christening the expanded creation the Spiaggina M.

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Unveiled quietly at the vintage car show in Bordeaux, which resulted thoroughly overshadowed by EICMA in Milan and (coming soon) SEMA in Las Vegas, this stretched “beach icon” seems designed to make the rear bench actually habitable for human beings on road trips longer than a quick lap around the resort block.

All the extra length goes strictly into the rear passenger zone, leaving the rest of the retro silhouette beautifully intact. To ensure it turns heads, the Spiaggina M sports a metallic Barolo red finish, a rich shade reminiscent of fine Italian wine, contrasted with Tellina White on its tubular frames and structural details. The plush seats feature Alabastro woven details created in collaboration with high-end furniture maker Bonacina 1889, complemented by red-and-white Mariaflora outdoor fabrics and natural-fiber effect floor mats.

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Underneath its stylish vintage skin lies a silent electric powertrain. While Garage Italia remains coy about exact performance figures, it almost certainly shares the familiar specs of its predecessors: a modest 13 HP engine delivering 82 Nm of torque, a range of about 140 kilometers (87 miles), and a top speed capped at 75 km/h (46 mph).

Setting the M version apart from its shorter siblings stand knobby off-road tires paired with a raised suspension, giving the tiny beach cruiser a surprisingly aggressive, mini-warrior stance. Inside, modern amenities include keyless entry, dynamic power steering, and auxiliary driving lights protected by custom front grilles.

While official pricing for the M variant remains undisclosed, prospective buyers holding out for a bargain are in for a reality check. Converting a donor Fiat 500 into a base Spiaggina at Garage Italia already starts at €85,000 (roughly $92,000), and adding 17 extra centimeters of metal and leather certainly won’t make the bill any lighter.