New Fiat Multipla render brings back the icon with more space and a completely new look

The Fiat Multipla has been reimagined as an MPV with clean, regular shapes and a heavily glazed cabin in a new independent digital project. Sezer Design created the proposal by updating several elements from the 1998 model while preserving one of its most recognizable features: the transition between the hood and windshield.

Advertisement

The images arrive after Arnaud Belloni reopened the discussion around a family vehicle for the Fiat lineup and the possible return of the Multipla name. During the Paris Motor Show, the executive highlighted the nameplate’s international recognition, although Fiat has yet to decide whether it will use it on a future production model.

The images show an interior where the dashboard stretches horizontally and keeps the digital instrument cluster separate from the infotainment screen. Physical controls remain for the main functions, accompanied by a thin strip of ambient lighting on the passenger side.

Advertisement

The light blue body contrasts with a dark roof, visually connected to the black pillars surrounding the windows. The roofline runs almost straight toward the rear, where a large window occupies the upper section of the tailgate and a horizontal light signature spans the back of the vehicle.

Along the sides, flush door handles leave the relatively clean surfaces uninterrupted, while two-tone wheels contrast with the body color. Black protective trim runs along the lower part of the vehicle and matches the finish of the side mirrors.

The connection with the historic Multipla becomes clearer at the front, where the designer softens the distinctive step below the windshield. A thin light strip emphasizes the upper section of the nose, separate from the main headlights positioned lower down inside dark rectangular housings. Vertical Fiat lettering occupies the center section above the lower intake.

Advertisement

In 1998, the Multipla brought a three-seat front row and three rear seats to a vehicle less than four meters long. It continued the space-efficient philosophy of the 1956 600 Multipla, which could accommodate six occupants within a body measuring around three and a half meters.

Fiat is now exploring a different formula with the Multiplay, a 4.45-meter concept presented in Paris. Its transformable rear section allows the vehicle to switch from an enclosed configuration to one with a pickup-style bed. Whether a similar model will ever reach production, however, remains to be seen.