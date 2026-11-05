Direct Connection brings Whipple power and new performance upgrades to SEMA

Ram 1500 Rumble Bee models will be able to reach outputs ranging from about 600 to 900 hp through new Whipple packages announced by Direct Connection at SEMA 2026. The expanded catalog also includes upgrades for the Dodge Charger and Durango SRT Hellcat, bringing customers several components developed through work on prototypes and demonstration vehicles.

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Ram 1500 Rumble Bee gets up to 900 hp with new Direct Connection Whipple kits

Direct Connection plans to launch the Rumble Bee supercharger kits in the first quarter of 2027, with pricing starting at $10,995 before installation. The program targets 600 hp for the 5.7-liter V8, 700 hp for the 392 and 392 Track Pack versions, and 900 hp for the 6.2-liter SRT. All figures refer to total engine output after the upgrade.

Installation by an ASE-certified Mopar Level 3 technician allows owners to retain the original limited powertrain warranty, which covers five years or 60,000 miles. The program combines the power increases with additional upgrades for the exhaust, suspension and wheels.

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For the Rumble Bee and Rumble Bee 392, Ridetech offers suspension components with HQ Series coilovers and 24-position rebound-adjustable dampers. Direct Connection expects the package to cost $4,590 before installation, with availability by December and a limited warranty of three years or 36,000 miles. A $2,950 Custom Wheel House package adds 22-inch black wheels, tire-pressure sensors, Direct Connection center caps and black lug nuts.

MagnaFlow exhaust systems for the Ram family start at $1,599 for the 5.7-liter model, which should arrive by the end of the year. Pricing rises to $2,299 for the 392 and 392 Track Pack and $2,399 for the SRT. The stainless-steel systems include a limited lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects, while the black exhaust-tip finish carries one year of coverage.

For the Charger SIXPACK Scat Pack, a $3,399 MagnaFlow cat-back exhaust promises gains of up to 21 hp and 26 lb-ft of torque. Direct Connection plans to launch it by the end of 2026, while retaining the factory valves and their integration with the vehicle’s drive modes. A $995 intake is already available for both versions of the 3.0-liter six-cylinder, with separate configurations for the standard hood and the Direct Connection carbon-fiber hood.

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Owners of a 2021–2024 Ram TRX or a 2021 and 2023–2025 Durango SRT Hellcat can also purchase the $2,195 Stage 1 kit. An 80.5-mm Hellephant pulley and factory-developed calibration raise boost pressure by about 2 psi, with Direct Connection claiming gains of up to 40 hp.

The new lineup also includes intake systems for the Ram 1500 5.7 and Rumble Bee 5.7, priced at $1,130 and $1,375 respectively and expected by December. A $375 Hellcat oil pump also fits HEMI engines in other versions, through a catalog available online and across the authorized Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealer network.