Over 16,000 Ram 1500 pickups recalled for assembly line blunders

Quality control at Auburn Hills has delivered yet another masterclass in assembly line comedy, courtesy of two fresh NHTSA recall campaigns affecting the Ram 1500 pickup. FCA US LLC is calling back over 16,000 half-ton trucks in two separate service actions that highlight an entertaining mix of physical brute force and forgotten electrical connectors.

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The headline act is campaign 26V622, which covers 16,385 Ram 1500 trucks produced between July 1, 2025, and March 17, 2026. The issue? The tire pressure monitoring sensors, supplied by Sensata Technologies, were systematically damaged right on the factory floor during the wheel-and-tire assembly process.

In short, someone on the line was apparently using a bit too much muscle, crunching delicate wheel electronics during tire mounting. This blunder undermines the entire TPMS, leading to inaccurate pressure readings or failing to illuminate the low-pressure warning light altogether. Running underinflated rubber isn’t just a guaranteed way to ruin your fuel economy and turn handling into mush. It’s a direct ticket to a high-speed tire blowout.

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To make matters worse, it puts these pickups out of compliance with Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 138. Stellantis took a cozy eight months to update the assembly procedure, leaving dealers to inspect every sensor and replace crushed units free of charge.

Meanwhile, campaign 26V623 is a far more exclusive club, affecting a grand total of five 2026 Ram 1500 models produced between February 28, 2026, and May 18, 2026. In this mini-drama, factory workers simply forgot to click the wiring harness connections into place, leaving the front-seat airbags completely disconnected from the vehicle’s main wiring system.

If you happen to own one of these five special trucks, your front airbags would politely decline to deploy during a crash, violating federal crash protection standards. The remedy is hilariously low-tech: service technicians will secure the loose connector correctly, no replacement parts required.

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Owner notification letters will arrive no later than October 27, 2026. In the meantime, Ram 1500 owners can plug their vehicle identification numbers into the NHTSA portal free of charge to see if their truck suffers from crushed sensors or unplugged safety gear.