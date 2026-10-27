Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat with 710 hp hits the market for $84,995

A 2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is listed in the United States for $84,995, with 6,933 miles on the odometer, or about 11,160 kilometers. The example, advertised on Instagram by seller @imad_mcc, combines an all-black exterior with a cabin dominated by red leather and retains the supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

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The asking price deserves comparison with a new model, because Dodge advertises the 2027 Durango SRT Hellcat from $81,495. The difference between the two figures amounts to $3,500, although buyers must add destination charges, options and other applicable fees to the current model’s base price. For the 2024 vehicle, the actual specification offered by the seller also matters.

2024 Dodge Durango Hellcat combines 710 hp with red leather for $84,995

The interior configuration makes this Durango immediately recognizable. Red upholstery covers the seats, part of the dashboard and the center console, while the same color continues onto the seat belts. Black surfaces and light-colored stitching break up the dominant red theme, accompanied by SRT logos placed throughout the cabin.

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The photos also show individual seats in the rear row. The driver’s seat appears only partially, which limits the ability to assess its wear from the published material. The rest of the interior looks visually well preserved, although a direct inspection would provide a more complete picture of its condition.

Outside, gloss black paint covers the body and bumpers and matches the concave wheels in the same finish. Tinted windows reinforce the monochromatic look, interrupted by red badges on the grille, front fenders and tailgate. The brake calipers repeat the same color behind the wheel spokes.

The HEMI produces 710 hp as standard, equivalent to around 720 PS, along with 645 lb-ft of torque. Dodge quotes a 0–60 mph time of 3.5 seconds for the Durango SRT Hellcat and a top speed of 180 mph. The SUV completes the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds.

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Those figures refer to the model’s factory specifications and describe the most powerful version of the Durango, which continues to use a supercharged V8 even after the previous Charger and Challenger left production.

The seller offers financing, considers trade-ins and says shipping is available within the United States. The $84,995 figure represents the advertised asking price and may differ from the amount ultimately agreed in a sale.