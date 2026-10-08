Stellantis recalls 265k Ram ProMaster Vans over electrical flaw

Stellantis is rolling out a massive safety recall affecting more than 265,000 Ram ProMaster vans in the United States, alongside roughly 20,000 units in Canada and over 3,000 in Mexico. Covering model years from 2022 through 2026, the issue centers around an unexpected arch-nemesis for modern vehicle electronics: plain old water.

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According to federal safety regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), water can seep into the electric power steering system of these commercial workhorses. Once inside, moisture does what it does best when mixed with delicate circuitry, it corrodes and degrades the electrical wiring. The ultimate outcome of this unwanted bath is a sudden and permanent loss of power steering assist.

Driving a fully loaded cargo van is challenging enough, but wrestling a heavy-duty box on wheels with zero steering assistance transforms an ordinary delivery route into an unscripted upper-body workout. Unsurprisingly, federal officials warn that losing steering assist without warning significantly spikes the risk of a crash.

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The regulatory paper trail dates back to September 2025, when federal investigators launched a formal inquiry into the Ram ProMaster lineup following a string of driver complaints regarding erratic steering behavior.

Stellantis spokesperson Frank Matyok confirmed via email that the automaker is aware of at least one crash linked to the defect, though fortunately, no injuries were reported. To keep delivery drivers from earning involuntary arm gains, Stellantis is instructing owners to bring their vehicles to authorized dealerships. Technicians will inspect the power steering wiring harness and replace the damaged components entirely free of charge.

Affected customers will receive official notices detailing when to schedule their service appointments, while concerned fleet owners can contact customer service directly at 1-800-853-1403.

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While Stellantis promises to foot the bill for all necessary repairs, ProMaster operators might want to start practicing their heavy wheel turns until their local dealership clears the schedule. In the meantime, if your 2022–2026 Ram ProMaster suddenly decides to steer like a 1950s farm tractor.