5.7L and 6.4L Hemi V8s are ticking? The simple oil fix that could save them

If you own a Ram truck, Jeep Grand Cherokee, or muscle-bound Dodge, the dreaded Hemi tick is the mechanical rhythm no enthusiast ever wants to hear. This infamous chatter from Stellantis’ 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8 engines built after 2009 has haunted owners for over a decade.

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Dave Miller, a veteran U.S. mechanic and creator of the YouTube channel Hemi Garage Hacks, claims to have unlocked the mystery after rebuilding more than 2,000 of these iconic pushrod powerplants.

Reporting initially surfaced via The Drive, spotlighting Miller’s theory on oil flow, or the sudden lack thereof. Showing off a severely scarred camshaft in his videos, Miller explains that the damage triggers when lifter rollers fail to receive adequate lubrication. Without sufficient oil pressure at low revs or startup, the internal roller bearings seize up.

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Instead of rolling smoothly along the cam lobe, the roller skids across the metal surface, chewing up the camshaft and leaving owners with a rhythmic metallic click alongside an engine that runs like a blender full of marbles.

Using an borescope camera for a side-by-side autopsy, Miller compared older Hemi blocks with post-2009 iterations. In earlier designs, oil flowed freely into the lifter gallery. In newer units, that crucial passage appears obstructed. His main suspect? The introduction of Variable Valve Timing (VVT), which forced engineers to reconfigure the front of the camshaft and engine block, inadvertently starving the lifters of vital lubricant. While Stellantis hasn’t officially endorsed this diagnosis, Miller isn’t waiting for a corporate press release.

He developed a custom modified lifter engineered to force extra lubricant directly onto the vulnerable contact points. To take these prototypes from bench testing to real-world endurance runs, Miller launched a GoFundMe campaign titled “Test It, Don’t Guess with Hemi Garage Hacks”.

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Having personally funded initial engine teardowns, equipment, and machining, his $5,500 goal was nearly reached by November 4th, raising $5,184 from passionate enthusiasts eager to see if a grassroots fix can finally silence the most persistent engine flaw in modern Detroit muscle.