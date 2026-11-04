Six HEMI crate engine packages join the Direct Connection catalog

Direct Connection is expanding its catalog for customers who want to install a HEMI V8 in a restoration or performance build, unveiling six packages at SEMA 2026 that combine the engine with its control electronics. Output ranges from 385 to 1,025 hp, with availability scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

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Direct Connection expands HEMI crate engine lineup from 385 to 1,025 hp

Among the vehicles on display in Las Vegas is a 1967 Plymouth GTX that appeared in 2024 with an electric powertrain. For this year’s show, the car returns to supercharged V8 power with a Hellcrate Redeye Super Stock paired with a TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatic transmission. The Frostbite Blue body keeps its lowered stance, bronze wheels and four-seat blue interior.

The Redeye uses a 6.2-liter engine with a 2.7-liter IHI supercharger, producing up to 885 hp and 787 lb-ft of torque in High Octane mode. At the top of the lineup sits the Hellephant C170 Super Stock, which delivers 1,025 hp and around 945 lb-ft when running on E85. It uses a 3.0-liter supercharger and a fuel system designed for high-ethanol fuel.

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The four naturally aspirated packages come from two engine families. The 5.7-liter 345 HEMI produces 385 hp and around 417 lb-ft, while the 6.4-liter 392 reaches 485 hp and approximately 475 lb-ft. Direct Connection offers both engines in Street Strip and Super Stock configurations.

The difference lies in construction and equipment rather than power or torque. Street Strip versions use remanufactured engine blocks, while Super Stock packages use new blocks and add Redeye valve springs, a Hellcat oil pump and an SRT oil cooler. The 345 also receives a larger oil filter.

Each package combines the engine and control kit under a single part number, including wiring, a programmed ECU, oxygen sensors and an accelerator pedal. Packages for automatic-transmission applications also include a shifter and brake switch. Direct Connection provides a three-year or 100,000-mile warranty, equivalent to around 161,000 kilometers.

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Customers purchase the transmissions separately, choosing between dedicated TorqueFlite 8HP90 automatics and the recommended Tremec Magnum manual. The new automatic transmissions carry a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty, equivalent to about 19,300 kilometers.

Direct Connection limits these engines to vehicles built before the 1976 model year or to competition vehicles intended for track and off-road use. The company will announce pricing at a later date.