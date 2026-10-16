Ram opens online configurator for the Rumble Bee 5.7

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7 has entered the U.S. configurator, allowing buyers to choose colors and equipment for the Hemi V8-powered performance pickup. Pricing starts at $59,995, plus a $2,795 destination charge, bringing the total to $62,790 before options, taxes and other fees.

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2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7 configurator goes live in the U.S.

The available 22-inch alloy wheels, which measure 10 inches wide, add $1,995 and raise the price to $64,785. Rumble Bee Yellow comes at no extra cost, along with Bright White and Ceramic Gray. Serrano Green Metallic, Molten Red Pearlcoat and Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat each cost an additional $445.

Mopar graphics offer further exterior customization, with body graphics priced at $1,225 and hood graphics adding another $495. Buyers who regularly use the bed can select the $395 Bed Utility Group, which includes four adjustable cargo tie-downs, lighting and a 115-volt power outlet. A hard tri-fold tonneau cover costs $1,500, while the trailer brake controller adds $295.

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The Advanced Safety Group II costs $3,015 and combines several driver-assistance features, traffic sign recognition and systems designed to react in potentially dangerous situations, including at intersections. A surround-view camera adds $495. According to the source, choosing Rumble Bee Yellow paint, 22-inch wheels, exterior graphics, the Bed Utility Group and the trailer brake controller brings the total to $66,700 including destination.

The naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 produces 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque and pairs with an eight-speed 8HP75 automatic transmission. This version drops eTorque and the start/stop system while retaining cylinder deactivation under light loads. The active four-wheel-drive system also allows the driver to select rear-wheel drive.

The body combines a Quad Cab with a short bed, while a wheelbase shortened by around 13 inches and widened fenders give the truck more aggressive proportions. Ram claims a 0-60 mph time of 6.1 seconds. Inside, the driver gets black cloth bucket seats, a console-mounted shifter and aluminum paddle shifters, along with a flat-bottom steering wheel and an 8.4-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

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According to MoparInsiders, Ram has already allocated the first production batch, while the next ordering window should open in March 2027. The configurator therefore allows customers to build their preferred truck, while dealers will need to confirm whether a production slot remains available.