Ram issues recall for five pickups over wiring issue linked to side airbags

An improperly secured electrical connection during assembly could prevent the front side airbags from working properly in five 2026 Ram 1500 pickups. FCA US has launched recall 94D in the United States, targeting specific vehicles identified through factory records. The problem could affect protection for either the driver or front passenger, while the airbag warning light may alert owners to the fault.

Advertisement

Ram issues recall after assembly problem threatens side airbag operation

Dealers will inspect the seat connectors and properly secure any that require attention at no cost to owners. In its September 30 communication to dealers, FCA US said it planned to make the repair available during the fourth quarter. NHTSA expects the company to begin mailing owner notification letters on October 27.

The problem can occur where the seat wiring harness connects to the side airbag or where that harness connects to the vehicle’s body wiring. If a connector does not fully engage, the airbag may fail to inflate as intended during a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Advertisement

FCA US built the five affected pickups between February 28 and May 18, 2026, although that production window also includes properly assembled trucks outside the recall. Owners therefore need to check their VIN rather than assume that every Ram 1500 produced during those months requires inspection.

FCA US estimates that all five recalled vehicles contain the faulty connection. The documentation does not separate them by engine, trim level or cab configuration. The issue also creates a potential failure to comply with FMVSS 208 and 214, the US safety standards covering occupant crash protection and side-impact protection.

FCA US opened its internal investigation on August 13, reviewing field information and customer-assistance records. By September 2, engineers had identified an assembly issue that could conflict with federal requirements. The company decided to conduct the recall on September 22.

Advertisement

Adient US, based in Plymouth, Michigan, supplies the front seatbacks. However, FCA US traced the problem to the way workers secured the electrical connections during vehicle assembly. The repair therefore focuses on the connectors rather than requiring widespread replacement of seats or airbags.

Since October 6, owners have been able to check affected VINs through NHTSA’s recall lookup service. They can also contact Chrysler customer service and reference recall 94D, then check with a dealer to determine when the inspection and repair will become available.