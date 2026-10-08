Ram dominates Brazil’s large pickup market as Peugeot and Citroën sales increase

Peugeot, Citroën and Ram all improved their results in Brazil in September 2026, supported by demand ranging from compact cars to work vehicles. Peugeot sales rose 28% from August and Citroën gained 16%, while Ram’s 22% increase compares with September 2025.

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Ram controls Brazil’s large-pickup market as Peugeot and Citroën improve

Ram reached 24,538 pickup registrations during the first nine months of the year, around 20% more than the 20,454 recorded during the same period in 2025. The Rampage, the first Ram model developed and built outside North America, generated most of that volume.

Rampage reached 18,605 registrations from January through September, 997 more than a year earlier. It also topped 1,950 deliveries in September and maintained second place among intermediate pickups.

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The Dakota recorded its best monthly result since its launch during the first half of 2026. Its 673 September registrations placed it fifth among midsize pickups, adding volume in a different segment from the larger 2500 and 3500.

Those Heavy Duty models recorded 187 and 156 registrations respectively and together captured 63.9% of Brazil’s large-pickup segment. Adding the 1500 pushed Ram’s share to 78%. The 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel in the Heavy Duty lineup produces about 430 hp and 1,075 lb-ft of torque, paired with a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Among commercial vans, Peugeot Expert sales increased 23% from August, helping the model reach second place in its category with nearly 23% market share. The Jumpy gained 21% month over month and 145% compared with September 2025, while Citroën’s overall light-commercial sales rose 16% from August and 88% year over year.

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The C3 also strengthened Citroën’s position among small cars, where the brand improved 34% from August. The manual C3 Live Go 1.0 rose 52%, helping the C3 family post an 11% year-to-date increase. The YOU! Turbo 200 performed even better over the same period, gaining 20%.

Peugeot benefited from the arrival of the 2027 model-year 208 and 2008, which increased 28.9% and 31% respectively from August. Citroën also continues to target both private customers and professional users through its Move program, which includes initiatives for drivers and fleet operators.