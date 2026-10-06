Alfa Romeo updates Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio with more customization

Alfa Romeo is updating all four models it currently sells in Europe, focusing primarily on the Junior’s interior and new equipment for Giulia and Stelvio. The changes announced on October 6 also expand the Luna Rossa editions, while the lineup continues to offer diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains depending on the model.

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Alfa Romeo refreshes Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio with new features

Giulia and Stelvio gain a driver-monitoring camera integrated into the A-pillar, along with updated software to meet the latest regulations. Alfa Romeo also adds new black-and-white emblems and Anodized Blue paint. The Stelvio Quadrifoglio now comes standard with 21-inch wheels instead of the previous 20-inch design.

Both Quadrifoglio models retain the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with 520 hp, with rear-wheel drive on Giulia and Q4 all-wheel drive on Stelvio. The European range also includes a 160-hp 2.2-liter turbodiesel with rear-wheel drive and a 210-hp version with Q4. Alfa Romeo continues to offer the 280-hp 2.0-liter gasoline engine in the UK and other markets.

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The Luna Rossa Editions combine carbon-fiber details with ECONYL upholstery, a regenerated nylon material partly produced from recovered fishing nets. Giulia and Stelvio also gain a Harman Kardon audio system and electronically controlled suspension. Tonale uses specific graphics and 20-inch diamond-cut wheels to highlight its connection with the sailing team.

Junior receives more substantial changes inside. Alfa Romeo adds softer door panels and new materials for the dashboard and center console. Entry-level Junior and Sprint versions use the Icona interior with black fabric and gray stitching, while Ti and Veloce get the Carbon interior, with red accents and Microcloud material. Buyers can still choose Sabelt seats and Alcantara upholstery.

Sprint now includes navigation, keyless access, adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring. Ti adds an electrically adjustable driver’s seat with a massage function. Alfa Romeo also expands the wheel selection with a new 19-inch four-hole design fitted with 225/45 tires.

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Junior hybrid models produce 145 hp and also offer Q4 all-wheel drive. Electric versions deliver 156 hp, while the Veloce raises output to 280 hp and adds a Torsen limited-slip differential and suspension lowered by roughly 1 inch.

Tonale offers a 175-hp 1.5-liter hybrid, a 130-hp diesel and a 270-hp Q4 plug-in hybrid. The Ti adds ventilated front seats, while Veloce uses DSV electronic suspension and Brembo brakes.

Alfa Romeo also gives every Giulia or Stelvio Quadrifoglio buyer a day at the Alfa Romeo Driving Academy. Other Alfa Romeo customers can access the same experience at dedicated rates.