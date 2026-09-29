Alfa Romeo teases ‘Cuorerosso’ concept ahead of Paris 2026 debut

Alfa Romeo has officially revealed the name of the concept car set to grace its booth at the 2026 Paris Motor Show: the Cuorerosso. In a move that surprises absolutely no one familiar with the Milanese brand’s romantic playbook, the designation fuses two of the Biscione’s most sacred icons, rosso, the signature red hue steeped in racing passion, and cuore, the heart representing the visceral pulse connecting the vehicle to its driver.

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The Italian automaker insists that this concept is not merely a preliminary styling exercise or a fleeting design preview, but rather a manifesto. It is engineered to articulate a future vision where mechanical technicalities certainly matter, yet the emotional bond between driver and machine remains the absolute center of gravity.

In classic Alfa Romeo fashion, however, the brand has generously refrained from sharing any trivial details such as technical specifications, physical dimensions, or actual photos. Right now, all we get is a name and a heavy dose of Italian automotive poetry.

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This strategic emphasis on pure emotion plays directly into the long-standing truth that purchasing an Alfa Romeo has rarely been a logical, spreadsheet-driven decision. Drivers do not choose a Biscione product because it dominates a consumer reliability matrix or makes pristine financial sense. They buy it on pure instinct, seduced by steering feel, striking design, and an undeniable brand identity that rational competitors simply cannot replicate.

Developed by the engineering and design teams who live and breath the brand daily, the Cuorerosso concept targets Alfisti worldwide by framing passion as an instinctual force that defies cold logic. According to Alfa, true passion manifests like an unpredictable heartbeat, elevating the driving experience far above mundane performance figures.

Whether this poetic vision translates into a groundbreaking physical machine or remains an exercise in corporate storytelling will finally become real at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Hall 4. The 2026 Paris Motor Show runs from October 12 to October 18, with Alfa Romeo’s official press conference scheduled for October 12 at precisely 10:55 AM. That is when the Cuorerosso will finally have to put up or shut up, proving whether there is actual sheet metal and horsepower behind all that legendary Italian heart.