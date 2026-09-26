Alfa Romeo registrations drop 22.5% as Junior accounts for most of the volume

Alfa Romeo continues to lose ground in Europe while the Junior accounts for an increasingly large share of the brand’s registrations. The latest figures show 2,290 vehicles in August 2026, down 25.6% from a year earlier. From January through August, Alfa Romeo reached 31,924 registrations, a 22.5% decline. Every model recorded lower volumes, but the four vehicles in the current lineup show very different trends.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo struggles in Europe with every model down in 2026

The Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, which represented the brand in higher segments for years, combined for only 313 registrations in August. The Giulia reached just 111 units, down 42.2%, while the Stelvio recorded 202 registrations, a 34.8% decline. The gap compared with 2025 grows even wider over the first eight months. Giulia registrations fell 50.6% to 1,151 units, less than half the previous year’s total, while the Stelvio reached 2,869 units, down 41.6%.

The Junior continues to generate much stronger volumes, but it cannot offset the decline across the rest of the lineup because its own registrations have also fallen. The B-SUV recorded 1,527 units in August, representing around 67% of Alfa Romeo’s monthly total, despite a 25.7% decline compared with August 2025. From January through August, the Junior reached 19,836 registrations, down 14.1%.

Advertisement

That means the Junior now accounts for more than 62% of Alfa Romeo’s European registrations, making its performance increasingly important to the brand’s overall results.

The Tonale remains the second-best-selling Alfa Romeo with 8,042 registrations over the first eight months, although that figure marks a 25.8% decline from 2025. In August, the SUV recorded 449 units, down 13.8% year over year. That represents the smallest monthly decline among the four models, although Tonale volumes remain far below those of the smaller Junior. Together, Junior and Tonale account for more than 87% of Alfa Romeo registrations from January through August.

The age of the Giulia and Stelvio helps explain part of their decline, but it cannot account for the entire downturn because Alfa Romeo’s newer models have also lost ground. The comparison with 2025 shows that the brand needs to regain customers even in segments where it already has relatively recent products.

Advertisement

Future models could broaden Alfa Romeo’s lineup and give customers more choices. Until then, the Junior and Tonale will have to carry most of the brand’s European registrations, while the Giulia and Stelvio now contribute just over 4,000 units combined across the first eight months of the year.