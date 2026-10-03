Alfa Romeo could return to two-seat sports cars, and this render shows how

A new two-seat Alfa Romeo coupe takes shape in this digital project with grand-touring proportions and clear references to the 8C Competizione. Digital creator Tommaso Ciampi shared the design on social media as Alfa Romeo prepares another limited-production project following the 33 Stradale.

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A new Alfa Romeo coupe takes shape with clear 8C inspiration

The strongest 8C influence appears at the rear, where circular taillights sit within a completely different tail design. The rear glass slopes toward a sharper rear section, while the dark diffuser visually widens the car. Four exhaust outlets complete the look, although the render provides no clues about the powertrain and no technical specifications exist.

In an interview published by Autorevue, Santo Ficili pointed to the end of 2027 for a new Bottegafuoriserie project that will arrive around the same time as Alfa Romeo’s next C-segment SUV. Media reports have suggested production could total around 50 cars, although Alfa Romeo has not announced a final number.

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The 33 Stradale, limited to 33 examples, already demonstrated how much influence customers can have over a project of this type. Buyers take part in the design process for their individual cars, working with Alfa Romeo specialists to select finishes, materials and other details.

Ciampi gives his virtual coupe a long hood that dominates the proportions, with the cabin pushed toward the rear half of the car. A black roof breaks up the red bodywork and reinforces the grand-tourer silhouette. Pronounced wheel arches and wheels with a distinctive perforated design make the body appear even wider.

Alfa Romeo’s traditional shield grille dominates the front, while a slim horizontal lighting signature narrows toward the outer edges. Large lower openings add visual weight to the lower section of the nose, and sculpted lines across the hood give the surface more definition.

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A manual transmission also emerged among the requests from customers involved in the 33 Stradale program. Cristiano Fiorio explained that developing one specifically for that car would have pushed costs too high, making the idea impractical.

Those customer preferences could still influence Alfa Romeo’s next limited-production project. The company has yet to reveal its body style or powertrain, but a return to three pedals remains one of the possibilities under consideration.