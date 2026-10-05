New Alfa Romeo GT imagined in a fresh digital concept

A new Alfa Romeo GT would bring a coupe back into the lineup alongside the SUVs and sedans currently on sale, although the brand has not announced any plans to revive the name. Digital creator Luigi Lumia proposes the idea through a new project that imagines a modern grand tourer with a clear Alfa Romeo identity without directly copying a model from the past.

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Could Alfa Romeo bring back the GT? This render imagines how

The GT name already belongs to Alfa Romeo history. In 2003, it appeared on the coupe developed from the 156 and designed by Bertone, continuing a tradition of elegant sports cars that went back decades to the Giulia Sprint GT. Lumia brings the badge back for his own interpretation and gives considerable attention to the cabin as well.

Instead of covering the dashboard with large digital displays, the interior keeps analog instruments and uses a smaller screen for radio and navigation functions. Buttons and rotary controls on the center console handle the main functions, while a clock sits higher up. Lumia deliberately imagines a cabin where each control remains separate and easy to identify.

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Outside, the designer works with the contrast between the rounded roof and the sharper profile of the side windows. The cabin sits behind a long hood, while the rear stays relatively compact.

That rear section develops an idea Lumia previously explored on a digital Lancia coupe. Here, he adapts it to Alfa Romeo with round taillights connected by thin horizontal elements. Twin exhaust outlets sit in the center above the diffuser.

Two sculpted lines define the sides of the car and visually converge beyond the rear. The upper line follows the hood and continues toward the start of the side glass, creating continuity between the different sections of the body. Lumia identifies the treatment of these surfaces as one of the areas that received the most attention during development.

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At the front, Alfa Romeo’s traditional Scudetto grille sits between very slim headlights, while large lower openings emphasize the bottom of the bumper. Two hood vents add a sportier touch, but the design keeps smooth curves instead of relying on an excess of sharp edges.

The images show the GT in Nuvola blue, pearl white and a shade of red different from the color traditionally associated with Alfa Romeo.

The project simply explores how a modern Alfa Romeo GT could look, while the brand’s announced future lineup currently includes a new C-segment SUV, a non-SUV compact model and another limited-production car.