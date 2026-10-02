Alfa Romeo prepares major 2027 lineup shakeup for Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio

Alfa Romeo is preparing a major lineup renewal starting at the end of 2027, when production of the current Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio will come to an end and a new compact SUV will arrive. Santo Ficili outlined the plan in an interview with Walther Wuttke for Autoren-Union Mobilität, also announcing an exclusive Bottegafuoriserie project that will enter limited production around the same time.

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Alfa Romeo plans new C-SUV and future D-segment models after 2027

A second new model will follow the C-SUV and could become the spiritual successor to the Giulietta, although Alfa Romeo has not decided whether it will revive that name. Ficili says the company is still working on names for its future models, leaving the door open to completely different badges.

Alfa Romeo also intends to remain in the D segment. Ficili refers to new interpretations of the Giulia and Stelvio formula but does not specify what body styles they might adopt or when they could arrive. His comments show that Alfa Romeo continues to study how to replace the two models without confirming another conventional sedan and SUV.

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Recent speculation has suggested that one model could eventually take the place of both Giulia and Stelvio, following a strategy similar to the new Dodge Charger family, which effectively combines the roles previously served by the Charger and Challenger. Ficili’s comments neither confirm nor rule out that possibility.

The public will get its first indication of Alfa Romeo’s future design direction at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, where the brand will unveil a concept developed by Centro Stile. Designers received a specific brief to make the vehicle immediately recognizable as an Alfa Romeo from both the front and rear. Ficili promises a surprise, although he stresses that the car remains a concept at this stage and does not confirm a production version.

That recognizable identity will also need to extend to the way future Alfa Romeos drive, particularly as they share components and architectures with other Stellantis brands. Ficili rejects the idea that a common platform automatically makes different vehicles feel the same. Instead, he points to chassis development, steering calibration, powertrain choices and overall driving behavior as the areas where Alfa Romeo can preserve its character.

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The upcoming C-SUV will also need to establish its own identity inside the cabin rather than simply copying other Stellantis products.

Meanwhile, the Junior now accounts for around half of Alfa Romeo registrations, and the brand sells the compact model in 45 markets. Alfa Romeo recorded roughly 40,000 global sales during the first eight months of 2026. Italy remains its largest market, followed by France and Germany. Ficili says the brand has achieved the targets it set for the period and describes himself as satisfied with the team’s performance.

Over the next five years, Alfa Romeo plans to enter additional markets while expanding its electric lineup. Ficili also intends to preserve the brand’s current positioning during that expansion, avoiding excessive overlap between Alfa Romeo models and vehicles from other Stellantis brands.