Alfa Romeo is planning a 50-unit retro supercar for 2027

While the bean-counters at Stellantis worry about EV compact SUV replacements for the Tonale and generic corporate design direction, Alfa Romeo’s true soul remains firmly tethered to its bespoke coachbuilding division, BottegaFuoriserie.

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Following the sell-out success of the 33 Stradale, where 33 multi-millionaires bought into Italian motoring royalty, including a one-off “Perla Nera” featuring matte carbon fiber and pure black Alcantara, the brand is already eyeing a follow-up halo car for 2027.

Jointly operated with Maserati, BottegaFuoriserie proves that nostalgia is the ultimate cash cow, with CEO Santo Ficili confirming that Alfa’s ridiculously deep historical archives will serve as the canvas for another ultra-exclusive, heritage-inspired sports car.

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What legendary badge will get the modern hyper-car revival treatment next? Whispers point to icons like the wedge-era 1968 Carabo concept, the V8-powered Montreal, the Giulia TZ, or the bulbous Giulietta SZ.

Whether it takes the form of a low-slung coupe or a wind-in-your-hair roadster remains a mystery, but production will be capped at no more than 50 units. Buyers will work directly with Centro Stile designers, a far deeper level of involvement than Alessandro Maccolini’s team permitted during the 8C Competizione or 4C days.

However, brand purism does have its limits. Head of BottegaFuoriserie Cristiano Fiorio made it clear that tasteless vanity won’t fly: requests for a hot-pink exterior will go swiftly rejected because Barbie-core holds zero historical precedent in Milan.

The real headline for purists, however, lies under the skin. When wealthy collectors begged for a traditional manual transmission on the 33 Stradale, Alfa Romeo had to decline due to astronomical development costs. But Fiorio dropped a tantalizing hint: the next project aims to grant the unfulfilled wishes of those early customers. That strongly signals a stick-shift gearbox could return, creating an instant collector’s holy grail.

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While we wait a few months to find out which vintage silhouette we’ll see, an upcoming concept car arriving in the next few weeks will offer our first taste of Alfa Romeo’s future design language.