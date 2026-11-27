Alfa Romeo will unveil the SUV that will take over from the Tonale at the end of 2027. The new model will use the STLA Medium platform and, according to CEO Santo Ficili, will sit at the upper end of the C-segment, close to Stelvio territory. Alfa Romeo has already released a first teaser showing the taillights and part of the rear window, which French magazine Auto Moto used as the basis for its own interpretation of a SUV with a more sloping rear profile.

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Alfa Romeo prepares Tonale successor with STLA Medium and up to 370 hp

The estimated dimensions help clarify where the new model could fit in the lineup. With a projected length of between 4.55 and 4.60 meters, or roughly 179 to 181 inches, the SUV would measure three to eight centimeters more than the current 4.52-meter Tonale. The existing Stelvio, at about 4.69 meters, would remain larger. That would keep the new model relatively close to the Tonale in overall size, even if a different roofline and tailgate shape could give it a noticeably different profile.

In the render, the roof starts to slope before it reaches the rear window, making the back of the vehicle appear lower. Peugeot uses a similar approach on the 3008, while the Lancia Gamma also shares the same STLA Medium architecture. On the future Alfa Romeo, the final roof angle will also determine how much headroom rear passengers get and how much cargo space remains beneath the tailgate. The teaser does not reveal enough of the body to answer either question yet.

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The STLA Medium platform gives Alfa Romeo room to offer several powertrain types on the same basic architecture. Reports have suggested a 143-hp mild hybrid as the entry point, a 222-hp plug-in hybrid, and two electric versions with around 207 hp and 370 hp. Another possibility involves a full-hybrid setup using a 1.2-liter engine and total output of up to 197 hp, although that option remains less certain. Alfa Romeo has not announced the final powertrain lineup.

Reports also point to a possible starting price of around €40,000, although the final figure will depend on the engine and trim level Alfa Romeo chooses for the base version. In Paris, Ficili indicated early 2028 as the expected market launch. More recent reports place the opening of orders around the middle of the year, but Alfa Romeo has not confirmed that timing. The official reference point remains the model’s debut in the fourth quarter of 2027.