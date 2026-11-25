Back in 1967, visitors wandering through the Expo in Montreal stumbled across an Alfa Romeo concept coupe that looked suspiciously ready to hit the highway. Penned by the legendary Marcello Gandini for Bertone, the prototype charmed crowds so thoroughly that Alfa Romeo actually built it.

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Three years later at the Geneva Motor Show, the production Montreal arrived packing a 200-horsepower, 2.6-liter V8 derived from the Tipo 33 race car, capable of hitting 137 mph. Only 3,925 units left the factory before production ended in 1977, yet its unmistakable face, featuring four headlights half-covered by signature slotted “eyelids”, remains instantly recognizable today.

Fast-forward to the present, and Alfa Romeo’s bespoke BottegaFuoriserie division is quietly preparing another ultra-exclusive, limited-edition model for 2027. Following the sold-out 33 Stradale, enthusiasts are placing bets on which classic badge the Italian marque will raid from its museum next. While official lips remain tightly sealed, the Montreal name keeps echoing louder than an unmuffled Italian V8.

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Unable to wait for corporate press releases, independent digital designer Emiliano Lavalle took matters into his own hands and dropped a stunning set of renders on social media. His vision of a modern Alfa Romeo Montreal sits low, wide, and menacing in crisp white, anchoring the classic scudetto grille between four round headlights. Instead of mechanical louvers, a dark visor housing glowing LED rings nods to the original’s sleepy-eyed stare, backed by an aggressive front splitter hovering millimeters off the asphalt.

In profile, Gandini’s DNA shines unmistakably. Those iconic side louvers reappear behind the quarter windows, guiding a fastback roofline toward a muscular, stubby tail. Color-matched white aero-style wheels and dark side skirts keep the silhouette planted, while the rear takes modern liberties with a full-width red light bar and quad exhaust pipes flanking a serious diffuser.

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Step inside the digital cabin, and the real magic happens. A metal-topped shifter sits proudly inside an exposed gated manual assembly, surrounded by carbon-fiber trim and rich burgundy leather stretching across the seats, door panels, and dash.

A compact digital display tucks neatly between two classic round gauges, complemented by actual physical buttons beneath the air vents. Even in an AI-generated fantasy, Lavalle clearly understands that a proper Alfa Romeo Montreal demands drivers actually shift their own gears.