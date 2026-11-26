In 2003, Alfa Romeo used the 156 as the foundation for a coupe that combined seating for five with enough cargo space for long-distance travel. More than 20 years later, Mike Mickey’s latest render brings that formula back with a low-slung body, a long hood and a cabin positioned close to the rear wheels.

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Alfa Romeo GT returns in a new render as the brand prepares its future lineup

The roofline flows into a steeply raked rear window and leaves only a hint of a conventional trunk. Beneath the glass, which reveals tan-colored seats, the taillights stretch toward the Alfa Romeo badge at the center. The body reaches its widest point above the rear wheels, where the pearl white paint emphasizes the transition between the sides and rear fenders. Copper accents run along the lower edge of the diffuser, the black wheels and the side skirts.

At the front, Mickey extends the shield grille almost to the bottom of the bumper. Its long, narrow shape sits between two slim headlights, each featuring three angled light elements. This area marks the biggest departure from Bertone’s 2003 GT, which featured larger headlights and a more rounded front end. The long hood and stretched rear glass provide the clearest connection with the original, giving the car a similarly low and sleek appearance.

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Alfa Romeo has already announced another limited-production sports car following the 33 Stradale. BottegaFuoriserie, the program shared by Alfa Romeo and Maserati, will handle the project. Stellantis previewed the car during its Investor Day but has not revealed its body style.

Alfa Romeo plans to produce its next SUV in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform and unveil it during the fourth quarter of 2027. Higher up the range, the company will continue producing the Giulia and Stelvio through 2027, including the Quadrifoglio versions, while it studies the future of its larger models. A fastback could take over part of the Giulia’s role by combining a low seating position with proportions closer to those of a coupe.

Alfa Romeo is now defining the next generation of its lineup ahead of a major product transition from late 2027. By then, the Junior could become the only model from today’s range to remain on sale. The vehicles Alfa Romeo chooses to add alongside it will play a major role in the brand’s attempt to recover sales lost over the past several years.