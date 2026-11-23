The Alfa Romeo Tonale will leave the U.S. and Canadian lineups after the 2026 model year, leaving Giulia and Stelvio to carry the brand in both markets throughout 2027. Alfa Romeo already has a new compact SUV in development, but it has not yet decided whether to sell it in North America. In the meantime, Tonale’s departure removes the only smaller SUV alternative to Stelvio for U.S. buyers, since the brand has ruled out bringing the Junior to the United States.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo faces a difficult 2027 in America with Tonale leaving the lineup

Stellantis had set June 30 as the deadline for Tonale orders and identified August as the expected end of North American production. The company has confirmed that Giulia and Stelvio will remain available in 2027, both still based on the Giorgio platform, although Alfa Romeo reopened orders for the Quadrifoglio versions only in Europe.

The Tonale successor will come from Stellantis’ Melfi plant in Italy and use the STLA Medium platform. Alfa Romeo plans to unveil it in the final quarter of 2027. The SUV could also borrow some design cues from the Cuorerosso concept shown at the Paris Motor Show to preview the styling direction of future Alfa Romeo models.

Advertisement

In Paris, product chief Daniele Chiari said the platform can support U.S. homologation requirements. The final decision will also depend on the price Alfa Romeo can achieve at dealerships once shipping costs from Italy and import tariffs enter the equation.

In the United States, Tonale accounted for more than seven out of every ten Alfa Romeo sales lost in the third quarter of 2026. Between July and September, SUV sales fell from 953 to 199 units, a decline of 79%, while the brand’s total dropped from 1,614 to just 569 vehicles. Stelvio returned to the top of Alfa Romeo’s U.S. sales chart with 219 units, despite falling 42% year over year. Giulia finished the quarter at 151 units, down 47%.

Tonale’s importance becomes even clearer when looking at annual results. Alfa Romeo sold 3,383 Tonales in 2024, ahead of 3,162 Stelvios and 2,320 Giulias. In 2025, Tonale remained the brand’s best-selling model with 2,414 units, even as Alfa Romeo’s total U.S. sales had already fallen from 10,898 in 2023 to 8,865 in 2024 and then 5,652 in 2025.

Advertisement

During the first nine months of 2026, Alfa Romeo sold 2,316 vehicles in the United States, compared with 4,778 during the same period in 2025. Tonale alone fell from 2,109 to 693 units over that stretch.

At this pace, Alfa Romeo risks becoming an increasingly marginal presence in the U.S. market, and Giulia and Stelvio alone are unlikely to fully replace the volume Tonale once generated. Much will depend on the new models arriving over the next few years, but until then Alfa Romeo will remain a very small player in the American market.