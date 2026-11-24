Stellantis has officially decided that setting piles of money on fire in top-tier factory racing is no longer fashionable. Following extraordinary meetings with staff representatives in France on November 23, the automotive giant announced a sweeping overhaul of Stellantis Motorsport, effectively waving goodbye to both the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and Formula E.

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The Peugeot 9X8 has already turned its final competitive laps in endurance racing, while Opel and Citroën have just one last Formula E campaign left before pulling the plug in the summer of 2027.

For Peugeot, this abrupt exit brings a bittersweet curtain down on a project that began at the 6 Hours of Monza in July 2022, marking the brand’s return to the top class after a decade-long absence following the 2009 Le Mans-winning 908 program. Despite collecting a few podiums and rolling out a heavily revised version in 2024, an outright victory remained stubbornly out of reach, meaning the planned 2027 evolution will now collect dust in a French warehouse.

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Meanwhile, Opel’s Formula E timeline reads like a dark comedy: the German brand hasn’t even competed in its maiden E-Prix, scheduled for January 16 in Mexico City for Season 13, and its retirement date is already etched in stone. Both Opel and Citroën recently tested the new GEN4 single-seaters at Spain’s Jarama circuit, where Citroën logged over 350 laps just to prepare for a farewell tour.

Rather than chasing expensive factory trophies, Stellantis Motorsport will now pivot toward customer racing programs and spicy road cars. Rally fans wondering about the Lancia Ypsilon Rally2 HF Integrale can breathe slightly easier; according to reports, Lancia Corse HF will continue supporting privateer teams, alongside Opel’s electric rally efforts with the Corsa and Mokka, though exact 2027 technical support details remain hazy.

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On the street-legal side, track-honed engineering will directly feed exclusive Alfa Romeo and Maserati sports cars, as well as performance trims like Alfa Romeo Veloce, Lancia HF, Peugeot GTi, and Opel GSE. This aligns with the broader FaSTLAne 2030 industrial plan, which promises 25 new European models and 25 updates, building on the hype of the nine Paris concept cars like the Citroën 2CV and Peugeot E-T16.

Back at the Satory headquarters, Stellantis promises to reallocate affected engineers internally rather than handing out pink slips, turning former Le Mans masterminds into the guardians of your next hot hatch.