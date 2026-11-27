Alfa Romeo will return to the five-door compact segment, and the first clue about the car’s proportions comes from its platform. At the Paris Motor Show, CEO Santo Ficili explained that the body will sit slightly higher off the ground to accommodate batteries beneath the cabin while retaining a traditional two-box hatchback shape. For now, Ficili uses the Giulietta name to identify the project and the market segment it will target.

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New Alfa Romeo Giulietta could borrow an idea from the 2003 Kamal

The new compact will use the STLA One platform, which Stellantis developed to support several powertrain types, including hybrid and fully electric systems. Battery packaging will play an important role in shaping the car’s profile. Raising the floor reduces vertical space inside the cabin unless engineers also rethink the seating position or roofline. Alfa Romeo has not announced the powertrain lineup yet, while a possible Quadrifoglio version remains only a possibility.

Ficili has also said the compact will borrow some design elements from the Cuorerosso concept, which Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos and his team presented in Paris. Inside the concept, the dashboard stretches horizontally from one door to the other, while a binocular-style instrument cluster sits directly in front of the driver. The center console houses a rotary controller and several physical controls. The production interior will show how many of those ideas Alfa Romeo ultimately carries over to the five-door model.

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The comparison with the Kamal, the experimental crossover Alfa Romeo unveiled at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, comes from its proportions. Both the Kamal and the 2010 Giulietta measured roughly 4.35 meters, or about 171 inches, in length, but the Kamal stood more than 15 cm taller at 1.62 meters, or around 64 inches. That difference gives an idea of how much a compact car’s profile can change without increasing its overall length. Alfa Romeo has yet to reveal the dimensions of the future model.

In the next-generation lineup, the five-door compact will sit above the Junior, which will remain Alfa Romeo’s entry-level model. Before that car arrives, the brand will launch the successor to the Tonale, a SUV that Alfa Romeo plans to build in Melfi and position between the C- and D-segments.

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Alfa Romeo will unveil that SUV in the fourth quarter of 2027 and plans to launch it in early 2028. The current Giulia and Stelvio, including the Quadrifoglio versions, will remain in production through the end of 2027. Alfa Romeo will decide the compact model’s launch timing after the new SUV makes its debut.