More than 20 years after the Brera made its debut, a new render imagines Alfa Romeo returning to the compact coupe segment. The project, created by digital artist My Vision and named GT Competizione, echoes the proportions of Alfa Romeo’s well-known coupe while also drawing on some of the styling cues seen on the Cuorerosso concept unveiled last October at the Paris Motor Show.
Alfa Romeo GT Competizione render imagines a modern Brera-inspired coupe
The Brera reached the market in 2005 after the strong reception of the Giorgetto Giugiaro-designed concept shown in 2002. It measured 173.6 inches in length and featured a 2+2 cabin layout. At the top of the lineup sat the 3.2-liter JTS V6, rated at 260 hp and also available with Q4 all-wheel drive. My Vision keeps that same basic coupe formula, but reinterprets it with sharper surfaces and a body that gives the impression of a much wider track.
In the rear three-quarter view, the fenders flare outward before flowing into a tail section where the rear glass ends in a ducktail spoiler integrated into the bodywork. The designer chose round LED taillights and stacked dual exhaust outlets positioned at the center of the rear bumper, a detail that suggests an internal-combustion powertrain.
The crimson red body also highlights the shape of the front end, where the signature Alfa Romeo shield takes on a particularly pronounced form and projects farther forward than the rest of the nose. Large wheels and a fast-sloping roofline give the car a more aggressive look than the original Brera.
The Cuorerosso shown in Paris follows a different formula, stretching to 4.70 meters in length and using a four-door layout with rear-hinged back doors. Alfa Romeo also envisioned the concept with a full-hybrid setup built around its 2.9-liter V6 and Q4 all-wheel drive, paired with an interior that still gives physical controls an important role.
For now, Alfa Romeo has not announced development of a coupe like this. However, on November 23, Stellantis confirmed that its Motorsport division will continue contributing to exclusive high-performance models for Alfa Romeo and Maserati, as well as future Veloce variants. That leaves at least some room to wonder whether a Brera-inspired sports car could one day find its place in the brand’s future.