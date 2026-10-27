Alfa Romeo and Fiat shine in Mexico with Junior and 500e at Premio Italia México

Members of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Mexico will be able to purchase Stellantis vehicles under preferential terms thanks to an agreement presented during the 16th edition of Premio Italia México. Alfa Romeo and Fiat accompanied the announcement by displaying the Junior and 500e, giving guests the opportunity to see both models up close.

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Stellantis expands business ties in Mexico with new Chamber of Commerce agreement

The agreement covers the group’s different brands and applies to the Chamber’s entire membership base. Stellantis México aims to develop new commercial relationships within a business community active between the two countries, combining its participation in the ceremony with a dedicated vehicle purchasing initiative.

Jesús Rodríguez, commercial vice president of Stellantis México and head of Alfa Romeo, explained that the partnership will help members gain easier access to the group’s product range while strengthening ties with the Chamber. The announced benefits therefore extend beyond the guests who attended the event.

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The Junior and 500e represented the two Italian brands during an event attended by business leaders and institutional representatives. Premio Italia México recognizes the contribution of people and organizations that have supported economic exchanges between the two countries, bringing together the Italian business community active in Mexico and its local counterparts.

The agreement confirms exclusive benefits for Chamber members, although Stellantis has not yet detailed the discounts or the specific terms that will apply to individual models.