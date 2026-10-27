Chinese EVs aren’t spies: Leapmotor just bought a bulletproof privacy shield

Modern smart vehicles collect more personal data than a chatty therapist, and knowing your car isn’t secretly selling your driving habits to insurance companies is practically a luxury feature. Leapmotor International, the high-stakes joint venture between Stellantis and Chinese EV maker Leapmotor, has officially snagged the prestigious Europrivacy certification issued by auditing heavyweight DNV.

Advertisement

This accomplishment makes Leapmotor International one of the very first automakers to hold this specific badge of honor. As connected vehicles transform into rolling smartphones with wheels, setting a firm precedent for data governance and consumer privacy isn’t just nice to have; it is the ultimate PR power move.

The certification carries serious legal weight under Article 42 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). It offers an independent, third-party seal of approval confirming that organizational data processing actually abides by stringent European privacy laws. Specifically, DNV’s thorough audit audited three critical business pillars of the Leapmotor machine: marketing and profiling, vehicle maintenance services, and connected services. Sounds like a detail, but it makes the difference between a car and a spy.

Advertisement

To earn this regulatory gold star, Leapmotor International underwent a meticulous evaluation of its governance structures, operational roles, data flow mechanics, technical security, and IT infrastructure. Auditors probed deep into GDPR compliance while aligning the company’s tech stack with key standards across digital services, connected cars, and cybersecurity.

With automotive technology rapidly shifting toward absolute data dependency, safeguarding personal information has become ground zero for keeping customer trust intact.

While cynical drivers might still wonder if their smart EV secretly judges their late-night drive-thru runs, this official Europrivacy validation guarantees that Leapmotor’s data handling aligns strictly with Europe’s notoriously tough standards. By bridging responsible digital innovation with high-level compliance, Leapmotor International cements its footprint in the European market as a surprisingly reliable provider of intelligent mobility solutions.