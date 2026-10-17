New Alfa Romeo Junior MY27 focuses on interior quality and customization

The Alfa Romeo Junior MY27 focuses mainly on upgraded cabin materials and upholstery, while keeping the familiar exterior lines also visible on the latest car spotted on the road. Walter Vayr of Gabetz Spy Unit photographed a black example without camouflage, featuring two-tone wheels, red brake calipers and matching red inserts on the side skirts and rear bumper. The sighting follows the official presentation of the updated range.

Advertisement

Alfa Romeo Junior MY27 gets a more refined interior and new trim options

New door panels introduce soft-touch surfaces and contrast stitching, together with revised finishes on the dashboard and center tunnel. The Junior and Sprint trims use the Icona interior, which combines black fabric seats with gray details and stitching. The Ti and Veloce instead offer the Carbon interior, featuring red accents and Microcloud upholstery on the dashboard, center tunnel and door panels.

Buyers looking for a sportier setup can choose optional Sabelt seats trimmed in Alcantara. The Luna Rossa Edition uses gray 3D Knit fabric and dedicated details, adding another way to personalize the cabin without changing the powertrain.

Advertisement

The Junior, Sprint, Ti and Luna Rossa versions offer the 145-hp hybrid, available with either front-wheel drive or Q4 all-wheel drive, as well as the 156-hp electric version. The Veloce keeps its 280-hp electric motor, together with a ride height lowered by 25 millimeters, Alcon brakes and a Torsen limited-slip differential. The car shown in the photos features several styling details associated with this version.

The update also introduces 19-inch wheels with four openings and 225/45 tires, alongside a new 18-inch three-hole design. Alfa Romeo offers seven wheel styles in total, with diameters ranging from 17 to 20 inches. The images show the front end with the Alfa shield and slim three-element headlights, hidden rear door handles near the pillars and a spoiler above the tailgate.

The Junior became Alfa Romeo’s best-selling model in the first half of 2026 and is sold in 45 countries, with electric versions accounting for 16% of the sales mix. The interior update therefore targets the model that currently supports the largest share of the brand’s commercial activity, while expanding its customization options.

Advertisement

Introduced in April 2024 as the Milano, the compact model changed its name to Junior just a few days later, reviving the designation used by the 1966 GT 1300 Junior. The B-SUV brought Alfa Romeo back into the compact segment and launched the brand’s first electric offering, later joined by a broader hybrid lineup.