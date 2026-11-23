Buying a used supercar usually involves scrutinizing every millimeter for paint chips, unless the person responsible for those cosmetic battle scars happens to be a Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 driver. German dealership Autohaus Blöchl has officially listed Charles Leclerc’s personal Ferrari Purosangue for sale after driving the V12-powered crossover roughly 1,000 kilometers from Monte-Carlo to Osterhofen, Bavaria.

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In an Instagram video documenting the road trip, the dealer openly admitted he couldn’t stop thinking about who previously occupied the driver’s seat, though the scuffed wheels and front bumper marks certainly helped jog his memory.

Delivered to the Monegasque star in April 2024, this Argento Nürburgring Purosangue rides on two-tone wheels framing red brake calipers and has racked up a surprisingly practical 33,000 kilometers in just over two years. Even better, the seller noted that a dog regularly rode shotgun, meaning Leclerc’s beloved dachshund Leo likely left his own furry signature on the cabin.

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Mr. Blöchl candidly confessed that under normal circumstances, he would have walked away from an exotic showing this level of real-world wear and tear. However, celebrity provenance and a fully documented maintenance history tend to cure buyer’s remorse pretty quickly.

Eagle-eyed internet detectives will immediately recognize this exact chassis from a viral September 2024 clip filmed near Monaco’s famous Loews hairpin. Stuck in creeping traffic, Leclerc famously gave the car ahead a gentle, low-speed love tap. Even elite F1 reflexes aren’t immune to Monte-Carlo gridlock. Rather than hiding the evidence, the German dealership transparently highlighted the front-end blemishes and curb rash for prospective buyers.

Beyond its social-media fame, Leclerc’s specification leaves nothing on the table. The cabin features carbon-fiber trim, rich leather upholstery, a panoramic roof, and four individual heated and ventilated seats, backed by a suspension lift system and 360-degree cameras. Under the long hood sits Maranello’s glorious 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 pumping out 725 HP, catapulting the family-friendly Ferrari from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 seconds on its way to a top speed north of 310 km/h.

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Interested collectors can verify the 33,000-kilometer odometer reading and inspect the full service records directly through Autohaus Blöchl. As for the asking price, you will have to call or write to the dealership.