The driver of Hong Kong bus route 973 was traveling along Repulse Bay Road when a red Ferrari F40 pulled out from a side street directly into its path. The double-decker bus stopped before hitting the Ferrari broadside, but the sudden braking caused several passengers on the lower deck to lose their balance. Citybus, which operates the route, said it received no reports of injuries.

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Ferrari F40 narrowly avoids being hit by a Hong Kong bus | Video

The incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, near The Repulse Bay complex as the bus headed toward Stanley. Video footage shows the nose of the F40 crossing the yield line and entering the main road while the bus was already approaching. After the bus came to a stop, the Ferrari completed its right turn and continued along the road.

Police received two reports the following day, and officers from Hong Kong Island’s traffic investigation unit reviewed the footage. Authorities identified the car and arrested a 38-year-old man in the Aberdeen district on November 9 on suspicion of having driven it. Police said they intended to pursue a dangerous-driving case against him.

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Earlier that afternoon, the complex beside the intersection had hosted the first Repulse Bay Motoring Classics, an event featuring historic cars alongside models making their regional debuts. The F40 appeared among the displayed vehicles alongside a Lamborghini Miura and Rolls-Royce Phantom. The event ended at 6:30 p.m., roughly half an hour before the hard-braking incident captured on video.

Ferrari unveiled the F40 in July 1987 to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. Pietro Camardella worked on the body at Pininfarina and also designed the transparent louvered rear panel that exposes the engine bay. He also proposed placing the F40 script on the side of the rear wing, drawing inspiration from a detail on a Brionvega radio designed by Marco Zanuso.

Nicola Materazzi, who had already worked on the 288 GTO, led the mechanical development. In the F40, the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8 produced about 471 hp, while extensive use of composite materials helped keep weight down. Ferrari quoted a top speed of 324 km/h, or about 201 mph.