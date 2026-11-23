Maranello just pulled the ultimate plot twist. Unveiled alongside the 296 Challenge Evo during the 2026 Finali Mondiali at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain, the new Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale completely ditches the plug-in hybrid system of the standard 296 GTB. Yes, total horsepower actually goes down, yet purists everywhere are practically weeping with joy.

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By stripping away every last shred of electrification, Ferrari’s engineers shaved off a massive 140 kg (308 lbs), bringing the dry weight down to an astonishing 1,330 kg (2,932 lbs). Motivation now comes solely from a recalibrated 2,992 cc twin-turbo V6 screaming out 670 HP at 8,000 rpm.

Thanks to revised engine mapping for sharper low-end torque and a larger-diameter dual-tailpipe exhaust system that minimizes backpressure, the V6 sings unfiltered high-pitched harmonics straight into the cabin. Power flows through an eight-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission featuring dual-personality software: smooth and civil at low speeds, yet brutally fast at redline using shift logics lifted directly from the 296 Challenge race car.

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Visually, this isn’t some polite boulevard cruiser wearing a fancy badge. It is a street-legal GT racer. Boasting a fixed rear wing, front splitter, flicks, aero dampers, vortex generators, and a completely sealed underbody, the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale generates 617 kg (1,360 lbs) of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), a staggering 72 percent increase over the 296 GTB.

That aggressive aerodynamics package translates into serious cornering physics, boosting maximum lateral performance by 7 percent, improving stability by 34 percent, and slashing body roll gradient by 68 percent. Backed by ABS Evo across every Manettino setting, the chassis delivers surgical precision without making the driver fight the wheel.

On paper, having less power than a GTB or even a 296 Speciale might sound like a step backward to armchair spec-sheet warriors. On the asphalt, however, physics always wins. Around Ferrari’s Fiorano test track, the 296 Challenge Stradale clocked a blistering lap time of 1’18″50, shaving half a second off the 296 Speciale and demolishing the standard 296 GTB by a full 2.5 seconds. Sometimes, subtracting weight and batteries is the fastest way forward.