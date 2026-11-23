Unveiled at the 2026 Finali Mondiali Ferrari at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló, Spain, the new Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo arrives to remind wealthy gentleman drivers that their current track toys are officially obsolete.

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Marking the tenth dedicated racer in the history of the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, a lineage that began way back in 1993 with a track-prepped 348, this latest evolution will hit the grid for the 2027 racing season, pushing performance benchmarks to unprecedented heights.

Following the lead of its newly revealed 296 Challenge Stradale sibling, the 296 Challenge Evo completely ditches the standard road car’s hybrid electrical assistance. Apparently, Maranello decided that lugging around heavy batteries is best left to commuters, allowing the mid-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 to sing completely unencumbered.

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It still churns out a massive 700 HP at 7,500 rpm, sending all that glorious combustion fury to the rear wheels through a razor-sharp, seven-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission.

While the raw horsepower figure remains familiar, the engineers in Maranello worked overtime in the wind tunnel to make that power significantly easier to exploit. Refined airflow management yields a 12% increase in maximum downforce alongside a 4% reduction in drag when set to its Low Drag configuration for high-speed circuits.

Combined with upgraded dynamic electronic controls and a wider operating window, the car is noticeably faster, more predictable, and far more consistent, blurring the line between a one-make cup car and the full-blown 296 GT3 Evo.

The stopwatch doesn’t lie, either. During back-to-back comparative testing at Mugello, the new Evo shaved a massive 0.8 seconds per lap off the 2026 model’s pace. Engineers also paid close attention to minimizing tire degradation, a critical upgrade given the new endurance race formats scheduled for the 2027 calendar.

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With vastly improved stability during corner entry, mid-corner rotation, and exit traction, the Ferrari 296 Challenge Evo makes heroic lap times surprisingly accessible.