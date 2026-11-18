Modifying a Ferrari usually carries the same aesthetic risk as giving the Mona Lisa a face tattoo. While German tuner Novitec isn’t nearly as unhinged as Mansory, its builds can still lean toward the eccentric. Yet with its latest creation, the widebody Ferrari 12Cilindri N-Largo, Novitec has pulled off a minor miracle. It actually improved Maranello’s original design without trying too hard.

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Part of the company’s limited-production N-Largo lineup launched back in 2013, this widebody conversion was penned alongside German designer Vittorio Strosek and drapes the Italian grand tourer in extensive carbon fiber.

The package includes wider fenders, carbon side skirts, new mirror caps, and redesigned front and rear fascias. Up front, a revised bumper adds larger air intakes and an integrated lip spoiler, while the hood gains a vent framed in exposed carbon fiber. Best of all, Novitec quietly deleted Ferrari’s polarizing black “unibrow” visor across the nose, a styling decision that instantly makes the car look cleaner and more cohesive. Out back, a three-piece spoiler stretches across the tail above a new carbon diffuser and quad exhaust tips.

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Crucially, this wind-tunnel-tested bodywork isn’t just for parking-lot flexing. Gill-like vents on the front fenders extract trapped heat from the wheel arches, while additional ducts feed cool air to the rear brakes.

Sport springs also drop the ride height by roughly 30 millimeters, letting the widened arches swallow a staggered set of Novitec NF12 N-Largo forged wheels built with American manufacturer Vossen. The five-spoke, Y-pattern concave rims measure 21 inches up front with 275/35 ZR 21 tires and 22 inches at the rear wrapped in massive 325/30 ZR 22 rubber.

Then, a naturally aspirated Ferrari V12 deserves an equally theatrical soundtrack. Novitec offers an upgraded stainless-steel exhaust with electronically controlled butterfly valves so drivers can toggle between polite neighborhood cruiser and full-blown opera singer from the cockpit.

For owners whose wallets are heavier than their restraint, the system can even be finished in 999 fine gold plating, paired with optional sport catalysts to sharpen power delivery.

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Novitec will happily tailor the interior to individual tastes, though exact pricing, cabin options, and production numbers remain under wraps.