Leclerc and Hamilton test Ferrari’s $400k 12Cilindri Manuale | Video

Maranello has decided that what purists really want is a hyper-engineered illusion of the past. Enter the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale, a limited-run masterpiece capped at just 1,499 units. It was recently handed over to Scuderia F1 teammates Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton. Of course, for an enthusiastic test session at the legendary Fiorano circuit. Judging by the candid grins plastered across both drivers’ faces, Ferrari might have brilliantly created the ultimate enthusiast placebo.

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Under the long front hood lies the familiar, glorious 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. It screams out 830 HP and firing the car from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 2.9 seconds.

The real talking point is the mesmerizing trickery sitting inside the cabin. Resting proudly on the center console is a classic chrome gated shifter accompanied by a third pedal. Except, this isn’t a conventional mechanical transmission. Ferrari’s in-house engineers built a bespoke “Manual By-Wire” system around an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

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Rather than using physical linkages, digital signals mimic every single mechanical nuance of vintage driving. Maranello’s software wizards artificially engineered the tactile notchiness, mechanical resistance, shift-load variations, and even clutch pedal feedback of classic Ferraris. The simulation is so unyieldingly precise that if a driver botches the shift timing, the car will jerk aggressively, refuse to enter gear, or straight-up stall the engine like a teenager taking their first driving lesson.

Naturally, it also welcomes old-school heel-toe rev-matching for those who insist on vintage dramatics, while offering a fully automatic mode when bumper-to-bumper traffic strikes.

It takes a special kind of genius to spend millions to artificially reintroduce human error into an 830-horsepower supercar. However, as Leclerc and Hamilton wrung the 12Cilindri Manuale out on track, the sheer visceral engagement proved that digital nostalgia, when paired with an ungodly V12 soundtrack and a clicking gated shifter, might just be the highest form of modern automotive art.