Tommaso Ebhardt’s new book on Ferrari highlights a 2018 project that uses compressed-air jets to improve vehicle performance. The Bloomberg journalist connects the concept to the idea of a flying Ferrari, although the patent drawings show nozzles intended to influence the car while it remains on the road. It is one of several projects the book places alongside Luce and Hypersail to illustrate how Maranello’s ideas about performance have evolved.

Advertisement

Ferrari patent fuels flying-car speculation in new book about the brand’s future

In Ferrari’s patent drawings, an electronic control unit manages several nozzles connected to a compressed-air reservoir. One configuration directs the jets upward so the resulting thrust pushes the car harder against the road and increases the load on the tires. The patent describes how Ferrari could use the system during acceleration, braking and cornering. The idea that the same technology could eventually help a vehicle lift off the ground comes from the book rather than from the patent itself.

Ferrari has already presented a project that does lift above the surface, although it does so on water. Hypersail is a roughly 30-meter racing sailboat designed to rise onto its foils once it reaches sufficient speed. By lifting the hull clear of the water, the boat reduces drag. Maranello is applying experience from motorsport in airflow management and energy efficiency to the sailing world.

Advertisement

The pursuit of performance also played a central role in Ferrari’s negotiations with Ford in 1963. Ebhardt recounts that Enzo Ferrari walked away from the deal after realizing that control over the racing team’s budget would ultimately rest with the Americans. Excerpts from the book also include a handwritten note in purple ink in which the founder expressed his opposition. The deal that eventually changed Ferrari’s ownership structure came six years later, when Gianni Agnelli’s Fiat acquired a 50% stake in the company.

According to Ebhardt, the origins of Luce trace back to a 2016 conversation between John Elkann and Jeff Bezos about electric mobility. Ferrari developed the car’s exterior, interior and overall design together with LoveFrom, the creative collective founded by Jony Ive and Marc Newson.

Ferrari also rethought the way the car sounds. A MEMS sensor mounted on the rear axle detects vibrations generated by the electric drivetrain, which the system then processes and reproduces inside the cabin. In the book, Piero Ferrari says he believes his father would have supported the project. Commercially, demand already appears strong as CEO Benedetto Vigna has said Ferrari has allocated every Luce scheduled for sale in 2027.