Want a stick-shift Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale? You’ll need to bring more friends

Money can buy happiness, bespoke carbon fiber, and unlimited personalization, but it apparently cannot convince Alfa Romeo to engineer a manual gearbox for a single hyper-wealthy individual.

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Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, recently laid down the ground rules for the brand’s ultra-exclusive Bottega Fuoriserie customization program. First, no pink paint, Arese is not catering to Barbie tuners. Second, if you want a six-speed manual stick shift in your brand-new 33 Stradale, you are out of luck. For now, at least.

The modern, ultra-limited homage to the legendary 1967 mid-engine icon comes strictly equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. When one enthusiastic buyer politely requested a third pedal, Ficili ran the numbers and delivered a cold reality check: re-engineering the drivetrain would cost more than twice what the customer paid for the actual car.

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Nestled inside the 33 Stradale’s bespoke carbon monocoque sits a ferocious 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 cranking out 620 HP and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. Because the chassis and powertrain architecture were designed from day one around the DCT, retrofitting a clutch pedal and an H-pattern shifteris an exorbitant, ground-up engineering nightmare that Arese refuses to undertake for a single garage queen.

However, Ficili didn’t slam the door entirely shut. While Alfa Romeo isn’t promising a three-pedal 33 Stradale just yet, the chief executive hinted that if enough wealthy collectors raise their hands, and open their offshore accounts, Bottega Fuoriserie could amortize the massive R&D bill across a small batch of cars. After all, losing money on a one-off build is bad business, but selling a multi-million-dollar stick-shift option to five or six eager purists sounds like peak Italian financial strategy.

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With all 33 examples of the 33 Stradale serving as a wildly successful proof-of-concept, Alfa Romeo is already eyeing its next limited-run special series for 2027. Programs like Bottega Fuoriserie generate virtually limitless profit margins, dominate headline news, and feed the growing global appetite for ultra-exclusive restomods and coachbuilt specials.