Want a stick-shift Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale? You’ll need to bring more friends

Alfa Romeo rejected a request for a manual 33 Stradale, citing sky-high engineering costs, unless enough collectors join the queue.
Ippolito Viscontiby
Published Updated
Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Money can buy happiness, bespoke carbon fiber, and unlimited personalization, but it apparently cannot convince Alfa Romeo to engineer a manual gearbox for a single hyper-wealthy individual.

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Santo Ficili, CEO of Alfa Romeo, recently laid down the ground rules for the brand’s ultra-exclusive Bottega Fuoriserie customization program. First, no pink paint, Arese is not catering to Barbie tuners. Second, if you want a six-speed manual stick shift in your brand-new 33 Stradale, you are out of luck. For now, at least.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The modern, ultra-limited homage to the legendary 1967 mid-engine icon comes strictly equipped with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. When one enthusiastic buyer politely requested a third pedal, Ficili ran the numbers and delivered a cold reality check: re-engineering the drivetrain would cost more than twice what the customer paid for the actual car.

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Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Nestled inside the 33 Stradale’s bespoke carbon monocoque sits a ferocious 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 cranking out 620 HP and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque. Because the chassis and powertrain architecture were designed from day one around the DCT, retrofitting a clutch pedal and an H-pattern shifteris an exorbitant, ground-up engineering nightmare that Arese refuses to undertake for a single garage queen.

However, Ficili didn’t slam the door entirely shut. While Alfa Romeo isn’t promising a three-pedal 33 Stradale just yet, the chief executive hinted that if enough wealthy collectors raise their hands, and open their offshore accounts, Bottega Fuoriserie could amortize the massive R&D bill across a small batch of cars. After all, losing money on a one-off build is bad business, but selling a multi-million-dollar stick-shift option to five or six eager purists sounds like peak Italian financial strategy.

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With all 33 examples of the 33 Stradale serving as a wildly successful proof-of-concept, Alfa Romeo is already eyeing its next limited-run special series for 2027. Programs like Bottega Fuoriserie generate virtually limitless profit margins, dominate headline news, and feed the growing global appetite for ultra-exclusive restomods and coachbuilt specials.