Ferrari power, $10k discount: the used Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglio is a tempting gamble

Imitation may be flattering, but raw Italian passion is far more entertaining, especially when it comes with a $10,000 discount over a BMW M3. When Alfa Romeo launched the Giulia Quadrifoglio a decade ago, it was launching an all-out assault on Munich.

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Spearheaded by Philippe Krief, the engineering mastermind behind the Ferrari 458 Speciale, the Giulia debuted as Alfa’s first rear-wheel-drive sedan since the 75 (sold in the US as the Milano until 1992). Riding on the Giorgio platform, the Giulia Quadrifoglio set out to steal the M3’s crown. Today, with steep depreciation rendering used models cheaper than a pre-owned G80 M3, the Italian alternative is more tempting than ever.

Beneath its timeless, non-gaping bodywork lies genuine supercar DNA. The twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 pumps out 505 HP and delivers a guttural roar that genuinely rivals the legendary Busso V6. Thanks to Ferrari-reassigned engineers, the steering is telepathically quick, while a torque-vectoring rear differential keeps all that power manageable by shuffling drive to individual wheels.

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A carbon-fiber hood helps preserve a perfect 50/50 weight distribution, sheltering massive brakes tucked behind classic telephone-dial wheels. Inside, large column-mounted aluminum paddle shifters, 1960s-style instrument cowls, and tactile physical controls offer a raw driver-centric experience that modern luxury sedans have abandoned. It even packs standard Harman/Kardon audio and heated rear seats, an option BMW refuses to offer on the M3 at any price point.

Of course, the BMW M3 isn’t without its advantages. The G80 generation, introduced in 2020, offers 503 HP, available xDrive AWD, and a stick-shift option that Alfa never brought stateside. But while the M3 reigns supreme on spec sheets, the Giulia Quadrifoglio wins in pure soul and dynamic feedback.

Naturally, there is a catch: legendary Italian reliability. Owners routinely navigate electrical gremlins, moody fuel pumps, differential quirks, and questionable interior trim fitment.

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In 2026, pairing these headaches with a sparse dealership network turns ownership into a game of mechanical roulette. Yet, as you stand on the side of the highway waiting for a flatbed tow truck, you can smile knowing you look infinitely cooler than the person who settled for the predictable German choice.