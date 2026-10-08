Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso returns in a new teaser with V6 sound

The Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso could use a V6 engine, at least judging by the soundtrack in the latest video released by the brand. The concept will debut on October 12 at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, and the new teaser adds a possible powertrain clue to the first glimpses of its bodywork. Alfa Romeo has yet to release any technical specifications, while the unveiling should also provide a better idea of how closely this sports car could relate to a future production model.

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Alfa Romeo Cuorerosso teaser hints at V6 power ahead of Paris debut

The engine note emerges near the end of the video as the music fades and the powertrain takes over. Its tone suggests a six-cylinder engine, a configuration Alfa Romeo already uses in the Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio and the 33 Stradale. The sound makes a gasoline-powered sports car seem increasingly plausible, although Alfa Romeo has not revealed the engine’s displacement or configuration.

An electric component could also contribute additional power, but nothing currently confirms that possibility. The audio alone cannot establish whether Cuorerosso uses an engine from an existing Alfa Romeo or even where engineers have positioned it. Speculation surrounding the concept has included a possible mid-engine layout.

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The connection with the 33 Stradale comes mainly from Alfa Romeo’s plans for future exclusive models. The company limited the 33 Stradale to just 33 examples and involved customers directly in the personalization process. Cuorerosso could explore a similar direction, although Alfa Romeo officially describes the concept as a preview of the brand’s future design and driving philosophy.

The teaser also provides a glimpse of the A-pillar and an unusually complex side mirror. Its housing consists of 11 separate elements rather than one continuous surface, while three inserts display the colors of the Italian flag. The individual pieces sit on a common structure, giving the mirror a much more elaborate design than anything normally found on a production car.

That detail joins the red bodywork and the Cuorerosso name, which Alfa Romeo confirmed in late September after several social-media teasers. When announcing the name, the company said the concept would preview the brand’s future with a strong focus on Italian design and driving enjoyment.

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Alfa Romeo will unveil Cuorerosso on October 12 at 10:55 a.m. in Hall 4 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. The concept will remain on display through October 18.