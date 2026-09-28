Alfa Romeo’s darkest supercar ever: the one-off 33 Stradale ‘Perla Nera’

If you want to prevent seeing someone else with your exact same spec at Monaco, Alfa Romeo has the cure: building an entire carbon-fiber masterpiece around your exact physique. Unveiled at the Alfa Romeo Museum in Arese, the 33 Stradale Perla Nera is the darkest, most obsessively customized one-off in the ultra-exclusive 33-unit production run.

Advertisement

Crafted by BOTTEGAFUORISERIE, Alfa Romeo and Maserati’s bespoke division led by General Manager Cristiano Fiorio, the owner personally co-created and registered the “Perla Nera” moniker alongside the team at Centro Stile.

Rather than just throwing off-the-shelf carbon fiber at the options list, the Perla Nera treats raw composite as fine art. It is the only 33 Stradale in the entire series finished entirely in exposed matte carbon, hand-laid into molds with surgical precision. A V-shaped weave seamlessly traces the hood contour, while a continuous herringbone pattern flows from the front bumper, over the roof, and across the rear decklid.

Advertisement

To keep the spotlight strictly on these sculpted volumes, virtually all external badges look deleted, leaving only the primary Alfa Romeo crests hovering over completely black wheels.

Inside, the hyper-tailoring borders on orthopedic customization. The owner attended dedicated fitting sessions to have the driver’s seat sculpted directly to their physical proportions for optimal position and support. Black Alcantara and raw carbon dominate the cabin, featuring a modernized version of Alfa’s classic ribbed “cannelloni” leather across the seats, door panels, and sills.

Carbon headrest inserts and dedicated plaques showcase the Perla Nera name, while the owner’s personal initials are on the rotary drive selector. Even the custom Alcantara luggage set carries the car’s individual build number, and the secondary storage compartment stands re-engineered onto the rear wall using a bespoke bracket. For added dramatic flair, the iconic Quadrifoglio and Autodelta logos remain hidden from view until you actually step inside the cockpit.

Advertisement

Underneath this stealthy artwork, the mechanical soul remains delightfully unhinged: a mid-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 pushing over 630 HP through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels.

Built on an aluminum H-chassis bonded to a carbon-fiber monocoque, this dark spectacle sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in under three seconds before topping out at 333 km/h (207 mph). It stands as ultimate proof that with enough financial muscle, you commission your own carbon-clad legend.