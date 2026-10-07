This “madman” bought a $3 million Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and is daily-driving it

If you spend over €3 million on a hypercar capped at just 33 units worldwide, standard rich-guy etiquette dictates you lock it in a climate-controlled vault to preserve its resale value. After all, an original 1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale commands around €30 million today, making any additional kilometer on its modern successor look like financial self-sabotage.

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One collector clearly missed the memo on garage-queen philosophy. Six months after taking delivery of Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale chassis #10 in April 2026, a build he personally monitored at coachbuilder Touring Superleggera, the owner known online as “Stradalou” decided that 630 HP tastes much better on open tarmac than on a balance sheet.

Instead of transporting his red 33 Stradale on a velvet-lined enclosed trailer, the former Porsche 911 GT2 RS and Carrera 4S owner is actually putting serious miles on it across Europe.

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Biscione engineers reportedly stood in utter disbelief as Stradalou casually drove off to embark on a grand road trip through the Old Continent. He was recently spotted cruising through Turin before parking chassis #10 right in front of the historic Alfa Romeo Museum for a concours d’elegance, casually commuting behind the wheel rather than treating it like fragile museum glass.

Squeezing a ultra-low hypercar measuring 4.63 meters long and just 1.22 meters tall through tight European city streets might sound like a high-stakes test for exposed carbon fiber, but this beast seems surprisingly adept at real-world duties.

Beneath those dramatic butterfly doors lies a mid-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 pumping out 620 to 630 HP and 730 Nm of torque. Capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds flat and reaching a top speed of 333 km/h, chassis #10 might go far beyond typical weekend track duties, with plans already locked in to attend the Le Mans Classic.

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While other owners showcase their prized possessions at sterile private unveilings, Stradalou is busy racking up record mileage on public roads. It turns out butterfly doors and a supercar footprint can navigate historic city centers just fine.