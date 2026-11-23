Rear-ending someone in morning traffic is already a bad day for your insurance deductible, but doing it with two of the most coveted, multi-million-dollar track machines ever built in Maranello takes automotive tragedy to an entirely new tax bracket. During Friday’s private client free practice at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali in Barcelona, a track-only Ferrari 499P Modificata violently collided with the back of a legendary Ferrari F2004 Formula 1 car, the exact model that carried Michael Schumacher to his seventh and final World Championship title.

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The incident unfolded in front of stunned spectators at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during Ferrari’s annual self-celebratory weekend. As the F2004 slowed down approaching Turn 11, the faster 499P Modificata closed the gap with zero margin for error, slamming directly into the F1 car’s rear end and momentarily launching it into the air. Dead silence fell over the track as both carbon-fiber masterpieces skidded into the runoff area.

Thankfully, both drivers walked away completely unharmed, providing the only genuinely good news of the afternoon. A flatbed tow truck promptly hauled the wounded treasures back to the pits, signaling an abrupt and deeply depressing end to their weekend.

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Before die-hard Tifosi begin weeping uncontrollably, there is one crucial detail to digest: Ferrari has not disclosed the specific chassis number of the F2004 involved, meaning there is no official confirmation that Michael Schumacher himself ever sat in that exact cockpit. Still, given the F2004’s status as one of the most dominant single-seaters in Formula 1 history, surviving running examples are extraordinarily rare and trade hands for astronomical sums.

Meanwhile, the 499P Modificata is the unrestricted, non-competitive customer derivative of Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning hypercar, a machine so exclusive that one recently topped a major Swiss auction as its priciest lot.

Naturally, Maranello has remained tight-lipped regarding the repair bill, though paddock rumors casually toss around figures well into the millions of euros.

Now in its 34th edition, running from November 17 to 23, the Finali Mondiali exists specifically to let wealthy clients share the tarmac with historic F1 machinery and modern prototypes.