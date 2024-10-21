Michael Schumacher’s last Ferrari F1 car can be yours now

RM Sotheby’s has put up for auction the 2006 Ferrari 248 F1 driven by Michael Schumacher. With this car, the 7-time Formula 1 world champion secured five victories and surpassed the pole position record previously held by Ayrton Senna. This is a unique opportunity for enthusiasts, but only one will be able to come out on top. It’s a legendary vehicle, the last one driven by Schumacher before his (first) retirement from Formula 1.

Ferrari: the last F1 car driven by Michael Schumacher before his retirement from F1 up for auction

The Ferrari 248 is equipped with a 2.4-liter V8 engine that originally produced 730 horsepower. During the season, the power was increased to 785 horsepower. The current owner purchased the single-seater from the team in December 2007 and received the Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification the following year, which attests that the car and all its components are 100% original.

At the moment, RM Sotheby’s has not revealed the starting price, but it can be requested by those interested. The auction will begin on November 14th. With this single-seater, the former German driver won Grand Prix races such as those in the United States and Germany, set four fastest laps, and achieved three pole positions during the season.

Last month, RM Sotheby’s also auctioned over 250 historical memorabilia of Schumacher, including racing suits, the helmet from the 2001 Hungarian Grand Prix, gloves, and many other objects that belonged to the German champion. This too was a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire historical items, as well as to support Schumacher’s expensive medical care following the tragic skiing accident in December 2013.