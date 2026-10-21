The next generation of Chinese Jeep SUVs will skip the American market

New Jeep models made in China are officially slated to cross the Pacific into North America. Under a revamped partnership between Stellantis and Dongfeng Motor, the iconic brand is making its manufacturing comeback in China starting in 2027, with eyes set on Canada and Mexico as primary export destinations while leaving the United States strictly on the outside looking in.

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Lv Haitao, general manager of Dongfeng Stellantis Automotive Technology, casually dropped the geographic news during a press gathering in Shanghai on September 24. When asked why Uncle Sam resulted snubbed from the guest list, Lv brushed the topic aside with a diplomatic smirk, citing “reasons we all know”.

However, identifying prospective targets isn’t the same as signing shipping manifests. Stellantis has yet to publish official launch dates, precise specs, or a firm commercial roadmap for Canada and Mexico, though any eventual distribution will utilize Stellantis’ existing dealer networks.

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For the Chinese domestic market, the timeline seems slightly clearer: a local debut will take place for the second half of 2027. The joint venture, originally revealed on May 15, includes two electrified Jeep SUVs alongside two Peugeot models, all slated for assembly at the DPCA plant in Wuhan. For Stellantis, this represents a double-barreled attempt to revive its sagging presence in the Middle Kingdom while transforming Wuhan into a low-cost export hub.

Predictably, the prospect of Chinese-assembled Jeeps invading North America hasn’t exactly inspired victory parades among local labor groups. Over in Canada, Unifor union president Lana Payne publicly slammed the potential imports, pointing out the dark irony of bringing in overseas vehicles while local automotive workers face ongoing layoffs and job instability.

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Meanwhile, Stellantis Canada remains tight-lipped, offering no confirmation of commercial plans. Before these Wuhan-built off-roaders can even touch North American soil, Stellantis must clear significant hurdles, including rigorous Canadian safety certification standards and specific Mexican market disclosures. But if you ever wanted a Chinese-built SUV carrying quintessential American heritage, a quick road trip north or south of the border might soon be your only option.