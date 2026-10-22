Future Jeep could bring Willys design back in a small electrified model

A compact Jeep inspired by the Willys could bring the essential shapes of the military off-roader back in a future electrified model for Europe. Autocar explores that possibility through a render based on comments made by Xavier Peugeot at the Paris Motor Show. Jeep is studying the idea for the period after 2030, although the brand has not announced a launch.

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New Jeep Willys idea points to a compact electrified off-roader

2026 Jeep® Gladiator Willys ‘41 buzz model channels military heritage with rugged design and trail-ready capability.

The render uses a red body with a tall, boxy shape and a nearly flat roof above large glass surfaces. Short overhangs and chunky tires create proportions that sit far from those of more city-focused crossovers, directly recalling the off-road origins of the project.

Autocar places the spare wheel at the rear and chooses light-colored wheels with a solid-looking design. A low-profile roof rack appears on top, accompanied by circular mirrors and side panels with simple surfaces. A large door and pronounced fenders complete the look shown in the image.

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At the front, the model keeps Jeep’s seven-slot grille, flanked by round headlights with illuminated rings. The windshield rises almost vertically above a horizontal hood, while the dark bumper houses two front tow hooks. Black protective cladding separates the lower section from the red bodywork.

Xavier Peugeot sees the brand’s heritage as a way to distinguish Jeep from new rivals, including Chinese automakers. In his interview with Autocar, he stressed the need to maintain a recognizable connection with Jeep’s original values and pointed to the Willys as one of the ideas worth focusing on.

The European chief also spoke about compact size and electric affordability. Those comments suggest a small battery-electric vehicle, but they leave platform, dimensions and pricing open. Jeep has not yet chosen a production name either.

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For now, any use of technology shared with other small Stellantis models remains speculation. Similar needs across the group’s different brands make cooperation easy to imagine, but they do not prove that Jeep already has a common industrial program in place for this future model.

Before that project arrives, Jeep will complete the European strategy it has already announced, expanding its lineup to as many as six models by 2030. The Renegade will return, while the brand will also broaden its presence in the D segment through the Recon and a second SUV. Multi-energy platforms will support different powertrains, while each model will continue to offer a four-wheel-drive version. Jeep estimates that the wider range could cover 90% of the SUV market in Europe, compared with 50% today.