Stellantis shares have climbed from just above €3 to nearly €3.44 in three trading days. At 11:32 a.m. on Thursday, November 26, the stock traded at €3.438, up 6.21% from Wednesday’s €3.237 close. It reached a morning high of €3.439. By 12:51 p.m., according to Borsa Italiana, the price had eased to €3.411, while the gain remained above 5%.

Advertisement

Stellantis shares jump more than 6% as stock rebounds from recent lows

The rebound had already started on Wednesday, when Stellantis closed 3.58% higher despite a negative session for the broader Milan market. At 10:38 a.m. on Thursday, ANSA reported a 2.2% gain for the FTSE MIB and a 5.3% increase for Stellantis, placing the automaker among the strongest performers alongside STMicroelectronics and Prysmian.

The recovery began from the €3.085 low reached on Monday, November 23. At Thursday’s 11:32 a.m. price, Stellantis had gained more than 11% from that level. Over a six-month period, however, the stock still trades at roughly half its previous value and remains more than 65% below its 2026 high of €9.851, recorded on January 5.

Advertisement

An analysis published by Teleborsa at the start of the session identified initial resistance at €3.383, a level where additional selling pressure could emerge, followed by another threshold at €3.424. Stellantis moved above both levels during the morning. By 12:51 p.m., however, the share price had slipped back between them as the earlier rally lost some momentum.

Investors will next turn their attention to Antonio Filosa’s appearance at Goldman Sachs’ Industrials & Autos Week. The Stellantis CEO will speak on Thursday, December 3 with the company planning to stream the event through its website.

The appearance follows a third quarter in which Stellantis reported €256 million in adjusted operating income, equal to 0.7% of revenue. In its quarterly documents, the automaker said it expects to return to positive industrial free cash flow in 2027.