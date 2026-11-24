Antonio Filosa will speak with investors again just weeks before the end of 2026, at a particularly delicate moment for Stellantis. The group’s CEO will take part in the 18th Industrials & Autos Week, organized by Goldman Sachs, on Thursday, December 3, where he will join a 35-minute discussion.

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Investors may look for updates on several key issues, including profitability and Stellantis’ ability to return to positive cash generation in 2027. The automaker closed the third quarter of 2026 with €37.6 billion in revenue and a €453 million net loss, while adjusted operating margin came in at just 0.7% and industrial free cash flow remained negative at roughly €4 billion.

Antonio Filosa to discuss Stellantis recovery as investors focus on cash flow and Europe

One of Filosa’s priorities is to accelerate the Value Creation Program, which targets €6 billion in annual cost reductions by 2028 compared with 2025 levels. By the end of 2026, Stellantis expects to have implemented at least 40% of the planned measures, equal to at least €2.4 billion in annual savings once they reach full effect. The group also expects to capture savings worth several hundred million euros in the fourth quarter, roughly double the amount achieved in the previous quarter.

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Europe could draw particular attention during the discussion. Enlarged Europe was the only Stellantis region to post a negative adjusted operating margin in the third quarter. In October, registrations for Stellantis brands across the European Union, the United Kingdom, and EFTA countries fell 8% to 144,786 vehicles, while the overall market grew 3.4%. Through the first ten months of the year, Stellantis still posted a 3.5% increase, although that trailed the European market’s 6% growth.

A broader product renewal should help Stellantis rebuild market share over the coming years. The FaSTLAne 2030 plan calls for 25 new models in Europe and another 25 major product updates. One week after the Goldman Sachs event, on December 10, Stellantis will also present its new strategy for Maserati in Modena.

Stellantis will stream Filosa’s appearance live through the investor section of its official website and will make a recording available afterward.